Man from Springfield competes, wins on ‘Password’ TV show reboot

The episode featuring Bacon aired on Aug. 23 and can be viewed on NBC’s website.

Bacon worked with Fallon and actor and comedian JB Smoove to beat his competitor and advanced to the bonus round for the chance to earn up to $25,000, winning $6,000.

Bacon said he competed to help his two brothers, who have disabilities, to “live their best lives.”

The process to to be cast on a game show that was in production during the pandemic was filled with Zoom interviews, Bacon said. He originally applied to appear on the show Beat Shazam and was connected to Password following interviews with casting crew. After that, he had “Zoom auditions” for the show, where he played mock versions of the show with other contestants.

“There were people from all kinds of places, so that was a dun bit of competition,” he said.

But Bacon is not a stranger to game shows: he competed on a Sports Jeopardy! in 2016, and when he was a child, he won a game show in the early days of Nickelodeon. He’s been a dedicated viewer of game shows since his childhood.

Bacon lived in Springfield for the better part of 18 years, only leaving during the school year to attend a boarding school in New Hampshire as a teenager. He later moved to attend the University of North Carolina.

He has worked for statistics teams for sports teams in the San Diego area, served as an announcer and mascot for a semi-pro basketball team, and has been a part of the national pool for an Olympic sport, Team Handball.