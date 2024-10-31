Macaulay Culkin dresses as Bengals QB Joe Burrow for Halloween

“Game on @joeyb_9,” Culkin posted on Instagram. “Ball’s in your court, Joey B.”

Several comments noted a resemblance between the Home Alone actor and NFL superstar.

“& I’ll never unsee the resemblance lol,” one person said.

“I would always tell my wife he definitely looks like Macaulay Culkin,” another person commented.

The Bengals even got in on the action, commenting “WHO DEY!!!”

While we don’t know whether Joey B will dress up as Culkin or one of his characters this Halloween, we do know he told reporters Wednesday he’s actually not a huge fan of the holiday.

“I don’t know exactly what we’re celebrating there — just like, dress up to dress up?” Burrow said during his press conference. “I’m not a big dress-up guy.”

Maybe a shoutout from Culkin will get him in the mood.