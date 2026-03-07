Ancient civilizations originally prized the leaves and stalks of beets for culinary use and used their roots as medicine.

Beets are round firm root vegetables with edible, leafy green tops. Although the most common root color is bright red, colors may vary from deep red to yellow or white, and one variety displays concentric rings of red and white. When cooked, they have a tender crisp texture and a sweet flavor. The health benefits of beets are wide ranging.

Like most other plant-based foods, beets are high in nutrients yet low in calories. Beets are also used by food manufacturers as a way to add red to certain foods, such as baked goods. This does not mean the food is any healthier. It is important to look at the food as a whole and read ingredient labels carefully.

When buying beets with the leaves attached, those with the youngest, freshest looking leaves should be selected. Otherwise, avoid beets that are dried, cracked, or shriveled.

Large beets may be tough, and small ones are the most tender and flavorful.

Leaves should be crisp and should be rinsed well before using. Beets should be stored separately from the leaves in perforated plastic bags in the refrigerator vegetable crisper.

The beet we know today in the U.S. is one of four types of beets called garden beets. Other types of beets include the sugar beet and the mangold, which is used for livestock.

The five subtypes of garden beets are the Detroit Dark Red (these have the darkest red roots of all garden beets), Formanova (this variety grows in a cylinder shape), Lutz Green Leaf (this variety is the largest), Chioggia (these have red and white striped roots) and the Golden (this type of beet has carrot-colored roots).

Beets can be grated and eaten raw in salads, boiled, steamed, stewed, baked, roasted, sautéed or pickled. To preserve their color and nutrients, it is best not to peel beets before cooking.

They should be scrubbed gently and at least half inch of stem should be left on. Beets also keep their color better if an acid ingredient such as vinegar or lemon juice is added during cooking.

Canned beets are available, but fresh beets are crisper and more flavorful. Beets are used to make the traditional Russian soup borscht, which is colored red by the beets.

Beet trivia:

Early American colonists used beets to create pink cake frosting

Eating raw beets or drinking beet juice helps combat garlic breath

Nightly scalp massages with cooled water left over from boiling beets can help treat dandruff

Beets can be made into wine that tastes like port.

Historically only the beet greens were eaten, not the roots. The roots were highly revered as medicine, not food

Beets can be as small as a marble

In Australia, pickled beets are often put on hamburgers.

Columnist Nancy Lyons may be reached at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu. For more, visit extension.osu.edu.

RECIPES

Beet Hummus

1 large beet

1 can of chickpeas

1/2 cup of tahini paste

2 lemons

4 oz. crumbled goat cheese

1 tsp. salt

1/4 cup olive oil

Scrub and chop the beets into large cubes and bake at 400 degrees for about 25-30 minutes. In a food processor, combine beet, rinsed chickpeas, and juice of two lemons, goat cheese, tahini paste and salt. Pulse until well combined. Pour the olive oil while the food processor is running. Blend until smooth. Serve with crackers or veggie sticks.

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

4 medium beets, scrubbed, trimmed, and cut in half

1/3 cup of walnuts

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 (10 oz.) package mixed baby salad greens

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 ounces goat cheese

Place beets into saucepan and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then cook for 20-30 minutes until tender. Drain and cool, then cut into cubes. While the beets are cooking, place the walnuts in a skillet over medium-low heat. Heat until warm and starting to toast, then stir in maple syrup. Cook and stir until evenly coated, then remove from the heat and set aside to cool. In a small bowl, whisk together the orange juice concentrate, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil to make the dressing. Place a large helping of baby greens onto each of the salad plates, divided candied walnuts equally and sprinkle over the greens. Place equal amounts of beets over the greens, and top with dabs of goat cheese. Drizzle each plate with some of the dressing.