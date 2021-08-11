springfield-news-sun logo
X

Lost in fun: Cowvin’s Corney Maze & Playland is open at Young’s Jersey Dairy

Young's Jersey Dairy has canceled it's fall pumpkin festival, but the corn maze and other fall activities are still happening. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Young's Jersey Dairy has canceled it's fall pumpkin festival, but the corn maze and other fall activities are still happening. CONTRIBUTED

What to Do
By Staff report
1 hour ago

It’s time to get turned around in some fun – Cowvin’s Corny Maze & Playland has opened.

Cowvin, the baby of the Cow Family, has created a family fun maze at Young’s Jersey Dairy. The maze was created on more than 3½ acres of cornfield and has over one mile of paths.

Cowvin’s Corny Playland Adventure is currently open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and daily starting Sept. 18 through Oct. 31.

The maze goes through Young’s cornfield and has many twists, dead-ends and tricky twists.

Along the way stop for selfies at designated photo ops or play a GPS game. The playland area toward the end has cow hula hoops, human hamster wheels, a hay bale slide and more.

Tasty treats await you at the end of Cowvin's Corny Maze.
Caption
Tasty treats await you at the end of Cowvin's Corny Maze.

Admission is $8 per person age 5 and older. Ages 4 and under are free. Children age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Admission includes a wagon ride to and from the maze.

Tickets can be purchased at Cowvin’s Corny Bin or in The Marketplace in The Dairy Store.

Young’s Jersey Dairy is located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs.

More information can be found here or call 937-325-0629.

In Other News
1
Creativity on display: Art on the Lawn returns to Yellow Springs
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Delicious horrors await at Cleveland’s Haunted House...
3
NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY: Where to score free or cheap French fries...
4
Dayton Air Show begins today: Flying lineup, cost, and where to park
5
THIS WEEKEND: Country Concert celebrates 40 years with Luke Combs...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top