Living In Your Pet’s World: The hazards of autumn for pets

Most pet parents know of spring allergens, but fall allergens like ragweed, mold spores, pollen and dust mites can also cause problems such as excess sneezing, coughing, wheezing, scratching, watery eyes, ear infections and excessive shedding.

Pip doesn’t seem to experience any of these, but Teddy has licked and scratched his paws, making them bleed after running and rolling in the fallen leaves in our backyard. Talk to your vet if you see your pets experiencing any of these symptoms. Medication may be needed.

Pets are susceptible to fleas and ticks, especially during the fall. As the cooler temperatures become more the norm, these pests search for warmer places like our homes, garages, sheds and, most importantly, our pets.

While many a poet has written about the beauty of fallen leaves, old branches and tall grass during these months, they can also be breeding grounds for fleas and ticks. These pests can grab on to your pet’s hair as it walks by any of these types of foliage.

Keep up with your vet’s recommendations for flea and tick prevention medications. Ed keeps a brush by our sliding glass door so he can brush each pet as they come in from exploring the backyard.

According to thevets.com, “You might notice a thickening of your pet’s coat as your pet’s fur adapts to the cooler weather. Regular brushing during this time helps manage excess hair and ensures a healthy coat. For cats, this is especially important to prevent hairballs. For dogs, it helps remove loose hair and distribute natural oils.”

While it may be fun for pets to play in leaf piles, remember those piles could contain sticks, mold, insects and small rocks. Some dogs may also be prone to eating dried leaves, which can also cause digestive problems.

To avoid these issues, we either make our own leaf piles for Teddy or avoid them altogether when walking throughout the Sugarcreek and Washington Twp. parks.

For Pip, Ed guides him around the edge of our leaf pile. A field mouse or two has been known to pop out of the pile. Pip has tried to catch the furry critters. Thankfully, he hasn’t, or Ed hasn’t told me about it. Either scenario is possible.

Aside from dried leaves, acorns can also be a health hazard for your furry family members. Chewing on acorns can cause a choking hazard or intestinal blockages.

The fall season brings a variety of holidays, sporting events and the like. Keep the Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations out of your pet’s reach. Electrical cords are tempting chew toys for both cats and dogs. But your pets can suffer electrical shocks, start fires or choke from chewing on these types of cords.

Our daughter’s childhood dog, Lucy, would always try to bite and pull on the seasonal garden flags as they fluttered in the wind. I finally had to stop displaying them or risk the chance that Lucy would eat one.

Finally, leftover Halloween candy is also problematic for most dogs and cats, as well as husbands trying to stay fit. Throw it away when the holiday is over or hide it where your pets and hubby can’t find it.

Columnist Karin Spicer is a member of the Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. Reach her at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

MORE DETAILS

Fall plants toxic to dogs and cats

1. Mums

2. Red maple

3. Ginkgo trees

4. Fountain grass

5. Karl Foerster feather reed grass

6. Asters

7. Rayless goldenrod

8. Russian sage

9. Caropteris

10. Pansies

Source: aspca.org