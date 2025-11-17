Kings Island WinterFest is back with train ride through ‘12 Days,’ love entertainment and more

Aside from a one-time event in 2005, WinterFest wouldn’t fully return until 2017, and it has been held every year since besides 2020.

This year, the festivities will run select nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 31.

The holiday cheer will begin as soon as guests enter the park, as International Street will be filled with thousands of lights placed on the buildings and trees.

The park’s 300-foot-tall Eiffel Tower will also be decorated to look like a giant Christmas Tree, complete with a star on top.

International Street also serves as the location of one of WinterFest’s most popular attractions—ice skating.

For an additional fee, guests can skate on the park’s famous fountains, which have been renamed to “Snow Flake Lake.”

This is not the only upcharge experience, as guests can also pay to take part in a cookie decorating class with Mrs. Claus.

However, WinterFest does offer a variety of experiences included with admission.

For instance, guest will be able to meet with Santa himself, as well as Snoopy from the Peanuts franchise, decked out in holiday attire.

Several of Kings Island’s rides will also be open for WinterFest. This ranges from family attractions like the Great Pumpkin Coaster and Charlie Brown’s Wind Up, to more thrilling rides such as Mystic Timbers and The Racer. The indoor launching coaster Flight of Fear has even been given a holiday overlay, where it has been renamed to “Flight of Cheer.”

WinterFest also offers an exclusive attraction, as instead of transferring guests between the main park and the Soak City water park, the K.I and Miami Valley Railroad will take guests through The 12 Days of Christmas. As the song plays throughout the ride, guests are taken through various light displays inspired by the tune.

Another major aspect of WinterFest are the live performances, as throughout the park, there will be characters to meet, shows to see and more.

In the park’s Coney Mall area, home to The Racer and other rides, guests can meet with The Mistletones, a trio of singers performing holiday tunes.

There will be two new shows coming to the park for WinterFest this season. The first of these, “Tinker’s Jingle Ball,” will be a holiday spectacular filled with singing, dancing and a visit from Santa. This show will be held at the Kings Island Theater.

Inside the Peanuts Showplace theater, “It’s Christmas, Charlie Brown,” will feature the famous characters from Charles Schulz’s comic.

At 8:30 p.m., the WinterFest Wonderland Parade will make its way through the park. Featuring detailed floats and performers, this parade will also play popular holiday songs.

Credit: Contirbuted Credit: Contirbuted

Special WinterFest merchandise and treats will be offered throughout the park, including hot chocolate, desserts and cocktails.

On New Year’s Eve, Kings Island will say goodbye to 2025 with a special event, where the park will stay open until midnight. For those with an early bedtime, there will also be a countdown at 10 p.m. inside the Festhaus.

This will also be the last chance for guests to ride their favorite attractions before the park reopens in the spring.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island WinterFest

When: Select nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 31

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: sixflags.com/kingsisland