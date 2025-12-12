Kings Island will be closed Sunday due to low temperatures

The city of Mason, where Kings Island is located, is currently expecting temperatures as low as zero-degrees on Sunday.

Those who purchased tickets for Dec. 14 will be able to use them for any other operating day through the end of the year.

The park is currently scheduled to open Dec. 12 and 13, however certain attractions and experiences could be impacted by weather.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information, visit sixflags.com/kingsisland.