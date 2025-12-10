Kings Island announces opening date for 2026 season

The park also confirmed Passholder Preview Day will be the day before on April 17. During the event, season passholder will get an early chance to check out the park and its rides.

There has been no confirmation whether the new attraction, Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, will open with the park on these dates.

This announcement comes during Kings Island’s WinterFest, which is currently being held select nights through Dec. 31. During the event, the park is filled with holiday décor, and guests can enjoy various seasonal activities. Several attractions, such as Flight of Fear and Mystic Timbers, will also be open.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information, visit sixflags.com/kingsisland.