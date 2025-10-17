Kings Island announces bonus weekend in November

Kings Island visitors ride Invertigo roller coaster Friday, June 9, 2023 in Mason. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Warren County amusement park Kings Island will be open for a bonus weekend in November.

Scheduled for Nov. 8-9, the special event will be the last chance guests have at visiting the park before it closes to prepare for the annual Winterfest, set to begin Nov. 28.

During bonus weekend, there will be no Halloween Haunt or Tricks and Treats. Those will end the weekend prior.

Two major attractions will also not be available during the bonus weekend. This includes The Beast and the park’s Eiffel Tower.

Photos of the retracking taking place on Kings Island's iconic Beast roller coaster. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTIBUTED

Most other attractions and dining locations will be open for guests.

As with any other operating day, guests can enter the park using a daily ticket or their season pass.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island “bonus weekend”

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 8-9

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com

