Jimmy Kimmel will not air tonight in Dayton, Springfield market

Backlash to Kimmel’s comments was swift. Nexstar and Sinclair, two of ABC’s largest affiliate owners, said they would be pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from their stations. Others, including several fellow comedians, came to his defense.

Sinclair, the parent company of nearly 40 ABC-affiliated stations across the country including local WKEF (Dayton 24/7 Now), said Monday that it would not air Kimmel’s show Tuesday and would broadcast news programming instead. “Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” the company said.

A newsroom employee at WKEF (Dayton 24/7 Now) who answered the phone confirmed the preemption Tuesday morning.

“We will have a longer newscast,” the employee said.

Messages were left with station management. This story will be updated when more information is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.