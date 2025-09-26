Breaking: Jimmy Kimmel returns tonight in Dayton, Springfield market

Jimmy Kimmel returns tonight in Dayton, Springfield market

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to its ABC affiliate in the Dayton region following a temporary preemption.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of nearly 40 ABC-affiliated stations across the country including local WKEF (Dayton 24/7 Now), will reinstate the program beginning tonight with a rerun of Tuesday’s episode that marked Kimmel’s return after ABC temporarily suspended him.

ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely Sept. 17 after comments he made about Charlie Kirk, who was killed Sept. 10, in a monologue. Kimmel said “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and that “the MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

Backlash to Kimmel’s comments was swift. Nexstar and Sinclair, two of ABC’s largest affiliate owners, said they would be pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from their stations. Others, including several fellow comedians, came to his defense.

“Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience,” Sinclair said in a press statement Friday. “We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

