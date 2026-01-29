It’s a good time to prepare for new outdoor interests

The talk of setting decoys, calling, wings whistling overhead in the predawn light and cupped wings over decoys so far hasn’t been enough. It could be that none of the hunters live close by. I do like coffee from a thermos, and mornings aren’t a problem.

The start of the season in October isn’t really cold, especially compared to January. I figure I owe it a shot. It just hasn’t happened yet. But now, with the season essentially closed for me, it seems like a good time to prepare. Actually, it’s a good time to prepare for anything new.

Base knowledge

Getting a good foundation of knowledge is critical for anything outdoors. You don’t know what you don’t know. Today, finding information has never been easier. Finding good information from qualified sources only takes some diligence after that first internet search.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has put together a “Getting Started” series of online materials on a variety of topics, everything from photography to planting pollinator plots. The information and links for beginning waterfowlers include:

Introduction to Waterfowl Hunting Presentation

An Introduction to Waterfowl Fact Sheet

Wildlife Waterfowl Hunting webinar

Events and Live Learning Opportunities

WildOhio Cookbook

Where to Hunt

Gearing up

It’s true that some in the outdoors spend a lot of money on equipment. There’s an entire industry that counts on the idea of people wanting the latest and greatest technology.

As the writer of an average guy outdoors column, I try to keep things approachable for anyone. There’s no $45,000 bassboats or safaris to Africa here, more likely what you can do within an hour of home. While I’m not a minimalist, I do tend to move toward a minimal amount of gear (in my opinion), mostly so I don’t have to carry it. But you do need some.

A checklist of actually required things can help keep your budget in check. The good news is that the off-season is often a good time to buy and start looking for all types of equipment.

Getting connected

Meeting others interested in the same topic can keep you motivated to follow through. Ducks Unlimited hosts a variety of events and projects for waterfowl throughout the state, including the Greene County Banquet on March 13 and the Darke County Banquet on March 14.

Giving before you take, habitat and wildlife conservation in this case, is always a good practice and shows appreciation. You might also find someone willing to mentor or take you along on early trips, a great advantage to jumpstart your experience.

Getting outside

While reading and talking about things and buying gear can be fun, you need to get out before the seasons start and scout areas. The more often the better. Watching and listening to wildlife is critical to understanding their behavior.

Knowing where they want to be, what they’re doing and how they spend their days is will help you be successful finding them later. With waterfowl, understanding their vocalizations and sounds will help as well.

I was pheasant hunting along the Mad River years ago when I heard what I was sure had to be the worst duck caller in the world. It didn’t sound at all what I thought a duck call should sound like. Clearly, my experience was limited because there weren’t any other hunters on the property, just hundreds of ducks filling up the ice free river that day.

I filed that in my brain under “outdoor TV shows haven’t actually taught me much about duck hunting.”

You can watch and listen to wildlife in a number of places, and it will help your understanding. A great place to start looking for locations to actually hunt is the variety of state parks and Wildlife Management Areas.

Many of these have lotteries where you can apply for a duck blind or limited access controlled hunts.

No matter where your current interest outdoors or what you think you might want to do, there’s a host of resources available to help you get started and to make it more enjoyable. Take advantage of them now and plan for great season ahead.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

MORE ONLINE

Ohio Department of Natural Resources: ohiodnr.gov

Ducks Unlimited events: ducks.org