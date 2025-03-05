It may be obvious who is the biggest gardening enemy

The Enemy talk developed over several years of being in Extension. Those of us working for Ohio State University Extension in the counties get phone calls from clientele, and they are typically about plant problems.

In fact, many of our surrounding county Extension offices in the Miami Valley have Horticulture HelpLines in which you can connect with Master Gardener Volunteer who will try to answer your gardening questions.

These calls are usually focused on plant problems, such as an insect or disease, or about a plant not doing well in the landscape. We go through all the possible scenarios that might be happening and can usually help solve a problem.

Over the years, I have learned that we are our own worst enemies based on the problems people have with their landscapes. We plant trees that like a lower pH in our high-pH soils (pin oak, for instance). We try to grow rhododendrons and azaleas on our high-pH soils.

Or we might plant a tree that prefers dry soil in an area that stays wet for extended periods. We might plant a shade-loving perennial in full sun and expect it to thrive.

When there is a problem, we might consider a soil test because, after all, something must be wrong with the soil. The other option is to spray chemicals on the plant to see if that works!

We sometimes forget that plants are living organisms and require care to not only survive but to thrive. However, the care given can be quite easy if plants are happily growing in their preferred environment.

As spring approaches and you think about planting in the landscape and garden, remember to select the right plant for your location. Study the site first, and then research those plants that might grow best for the site. Don’t do what many people do: plant something that will become overgrown and spend each year having to prune it to keep it manageable!

Landscape and gardening can indeed be easy if we give it a little bit of thought and effort before planting. Learn about the site and the plants that you are selecting for a site. The ideal situation is that you can match the two and enjoy landscape bliss!

Of course, it’s easy for me to preach the right plant, right location and then turn around and purchase a plant that likely won’t survive in our area. But doggonit, I love the plant, and I really want it to grow in my landscape! I have met the enemy, and he is me.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.