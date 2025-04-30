Here are some programs for seniors in the region to get in fitness, social fun

A leading opportunity for health, fitness, and social access for seniors, SilverSneakers works with Medicare Advantage plans to provide opportunities to local residents older than 65 years of age. Aetna, Anthem, Devoted Health Plans and Humana, among others, offer full or partial coverage for SilverSneakers programs.

These programs provide video-guided fitness routines designed specifically for seniors. You can exercise in the comfort of your own home, on your own schedule.

Many YMCA locations all support SilverSneaker programs.

You can check your eligibility and create an account to see which classes are available at no cost. SilverSneakers also provides an online tool with every active location in your area.

YMCA programs: Beyond SilverSneakers

SilvernSneakers and YMCA centers often work together for senior fitness, but the opportunities do not stop there. Many YMCA locations offer additional programs and activities, many of which cater specifically to older residents.

You can explore anything from aquatic fitness to low-impact aerobics and yoga. Check the full local schedule to see what appeals to you directly.

Even outside of scheduled programs, you can also work with your neighborhood YMCA to exercise on your own terms. Take advantage of fitness rooms, sports settings, and public access to exercise alone or even start your own communal workout program.

Social fun at The Salvation Army Kroc Center

Wellness goes beyond fitness, and in the Miami Valley, seniors can find support beyond physical exercise. One local leader is The Salvation Army Kroc Center. Here, seniors can find programs with activities that include musical performance groups, computer classes, and general social hours.

The center aims to provide a welcoming environment for learning and community. For a full breakdown of existing programs, check out their official schedule . Keep in mind that new programs are always around the corner, and you can spearhead a new program at the center if you feel inspired.

Wellness and nutrition support from the Area Agency on Aging

Adding to physical and social wellness, nutritional wellness plays another important role. The Area Agency on Aging caters to seniors in the valley who could benefit from a little help with wellness management.

They offer courses that teach nutrition, stress management, medication management, and more, all designed for residents 65 and older.

The agency also runs a senior farmers market designed to help older adults access fresh foods and additional nutritional resources. You can find more information about these programs at the official website .

Pickleball: Local fun

Sometimes, the best way to get active is by playing a fun game. Bowling, golf and swimming are all popular choices, but in the Miami Valley, nothing quite beats the rising sensation of pickleball.

A reimagining of tennis that is much softer on the knees and joints in general, pickleball has exploded in popularity in the past 10 years, and you can find leagues, lessons, and places to play all over. You can check out the Miami Valley Pickleball Group for official matches, but you can also play unsanctioned matches at many other places.

Many YMCA locations offer beginner lessons, and local Facebook groups routinely schedule meetups to get out and play.

Yoga all over the place

When it comes to wellness, Yoga has a great reputation, and the Miami Valley has plenty of Yoga classes and meetups — many of which cater exclusively to seniors. You can again take advantage of your neighborhood YMCA for yoga lessons. You can also find classes at Premier Health.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library also offers free classes. Call 937-339-0502 for more information.

Whether your focus is on fitness, socializing, or just feeling good, the Miami Valley provides you with plenty of classes, sports, games, and meetups that help seniors thrive. As local organizations continue to expand opportunities, there’s truly something for everyone.