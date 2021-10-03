In Your Prime: Things to please not give or throw away: A grandparents’ dilemma

But, there are a few things that we fervently wish to remain in the family somewhere, if only forgotten in an attic or dark corner. (Attic? No one has attics (or basements) anymore; they’re lucky if they can get a car in the garage.) Many of these things-to-please-not-give-or-throw-away have actual monetary value, but most are merely things of familial historic or emotional value.

So I wrote a list of them, along with their circumstances, and put it with all the other important computer files and papers for our son when we inevitably move on. We also mentioned it to him on occasion, but again, it’s hard to convey the emotion and attachment we have … and we understand that that emotion and attachment is not transferable.