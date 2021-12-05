IN YOUR PRIME: Medicare enrollments ends this week; how to avoid scams

In one scenario, a scammer will claim to be a “health care benefits advocate.” They may claim they can enroll you in a better program than your existing one. The plan they offer allows you to retain the same services for cheaper. You just have to provide personal information, such as your Medicare ID number, to get started. But providing personal information will expose you to identity theft.

In another situation, the scammer will call in an attempt to frighten victims with health care plans. They’ll claim to if you didn’t re-enroll, your Medicare will be discontinued. They’ll offer a fix if you provide personal information.