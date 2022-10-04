IN YOUR PRIME: How to find the right lawyer

Ask someone you trust. The ABA¨ notes that seeking recommendations from friends, relatives or business associates can be a great way to find a reliable lawyer. Individuals you know who live nearby may offer advice on who to hire or even lawyers to avoid based on their own experiences, so don’t hesitate to ask around. However, the ABA¨ points out that no two legal cases are the same, so a lawyer who was right for a loved one’s case may not necessarily be perfect for you.

Contact your local bar association. According to the ABA¨, bar associations in most communities will make referrals according to specific areas of law. This can ensure people without much or any experience hiring lawyers find one with the right experience and practice concentration. Local referral services also may help, and the ABA¨ notes that many, though not all, have competency requirements for lawyers who wish to be referred. When speaking with a referral service, ask if they have such requirements in place and how frequently they reevaluate lawyers they refer.