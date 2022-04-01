IN YOUR PRIME: Fish in a pouch with garlic couscous is quick, healthy

You can use any type of fish fillet such as snapper, sole or tilapia.

You can use any type of sliced mushrooms.

Look for sliced sundried tomatoes. Packaged dried sundried tomatoes can be used. Reconstitute them in hot water.

Find minced garlic in jars in the produce or condiment sections of the supermarket.

Countdown:

Preheat broiler.

Start fish.

While fish broils, make couscous.

Shopping List:

To buy: 2 6-ounce flounder fillets, 1 bottle sundried tomatoes packed in oil*, 1 package whole wheat couscous, 3 ounces sliced baby portobello mushrooms.

Staples: olive oil, minced garlic, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, salt, black peppercorns.

FISH IN A POUCH

1 cup sliced baby portobello mushrooms (about 3 ounces)

2 6-ounce flounder fillets (or other thin fish fillet)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup drained, sliced sundried tomatoes packed in olive oil (about 1 1/2 ounces)*

1/4 cup nonfat, low-sodium chicken broth

Preheat boiler and line a baking tray with foil. Cut 2 10-inch square pieces of foil. Divide mushrooms between the foil. Place 1 fillet over the mushrooms. Sprinkle fish with salt and pepper to taste and add the sundried tomato (if whole, cut into pieces with scissors) over top.

Spoon chicken broth on top. Fold edges of foil together. Make sure they are tightly sealed.

Place on baking tray 5 inches from heat. Broil 15 minutes. Remove to 2 dinner plates and open foil just before serving.

Yield 3 servings.

Per serving: 195 calories, 37 calories from fat, 4.1 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 1.6 g monounsaturated fat, 84 mg cholesterol, 248 mg sodium, 4.5 g carbohydrate, 1.2 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 34.2 g protein

Exchanges: 4 lean meat, 1 vegetable

GARLIC COUSCOUS

1 1/2 cups water

2/3 cup whole wheat couscous

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring water to a boil over high heat. Stir in couscous. Remove from heat and cover with a lid. Let stand 5 minutes. Remove lid, fluff with a fork, add olive oil, garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Serve with fish.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 334 calories, 131 calories from fat, 14.5 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 9.8 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6 mg sodium, 48 g carbohydrate, 5.1 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugars, 8.2 g protein

Exchanges: 3 starch, 2 1/2 fat

* Look for sundried tomatoes in olive oil containing per 2 teaspoons: 21 calories, 1.4 g fat, 2.3 g carbohydrate, 27 mg sodium

Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer

From “Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.