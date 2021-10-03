In Your Prime: 6 amazing benefits to having pets

-- Reduce pain: A 2012 study published in Pain Magazine found therapy dogs provided significant reduction in pain and emotional distress for chronic pain patients.

-- Feeling of purpose: Caring for an animal not only stimulates physical activity, but it also can give seniors a reason to get up and go, which equates to a feeling of purpose.

-- Altered focus: Having a pet can help seniors focus on something other than physical or mental health issues and preoccupations about loss or aging, according to New York-based psychologist Penny B. Donnenfeld.

-- Increased physical activity: Pets require care, and that interaction can get seniors moving more than if they didn’t have a pet.

-- Improved health: Ongoing research from Harvard Medical School has found dog owners have lower blood pressure, healthier cholesterol levels and lower risk of heart disease than those who don't own a dog.

-- Stick to routine: Caring for pets helps seniors maintain a routine. Having structure after retirement can be important to ward off risk of depression. Staying on top of feeding, grooming and other pet needs also can help prevent cognitive decline.