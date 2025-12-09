‘If you rest, you rust:’ Keep your body moving

Assessing your current fitness levels gives you a baseline from which to start. One way is to make notes of the everyday tasks where you notice loss of strength, rating them from one (easiest to do) to 10 (hardest). When strength is lost, it commonly shows up in movements such as walking upstairs, rising from a seated position without using your arms, or sitting down without plopping into the seat.

The walking example given is one of the most helpful in terms of assessing current fitness levels because depending on how you use this activity, it can give you a clearer picture of areas that may need improvement.

Examples:

Speed: How fast can you currently walk? Simple ratings here could be slow, medium, brisk or very fast.

Endurance: Time yourself and note how long you can walk before needing to stop. Additional notes can include how winded you felt and how long it took you to recover.

Muscle strength: Walking uses many muscle groups, primarily in the hips and legs. Simple assessments for rating strength include whether you are able to walk uphill successfully, or if you are limited to flat surfaces. To gain strength if walking outdoors look for ways to incorporate stepping up, such as onto a curb or finding a trail where there are both flat surfaces and hills that vary in incline so that you can mix it up.

Flexibility and balance: If you are currently deconditioned you may find yourself feeling stiff, sore or off-balance when engaging in everyday tasks. This information is also an important part of the self-assessment. Thankfully if you work up gradually to reach your goals, you will find that it becomes easier over time. The rule here is consistency.

Those who make a diligent effort each day to move more and to sit less will tell you that they experience a noticeable increase in mood, energy and sense of well-being. This is how motivation develops, it feeds on itself because the mind remembers and goes back to the things that are most rewarding. The key is to get the ball rolling and not give in.

Phrases to keep in mind when/if you know you’ve been sitting too long: “You Rest, You Rust” and “Use it or Lose it.”