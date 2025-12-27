I don’t like the gym. Now what?

Some people don’t like going to a gym and are therefore unlikely to do so with enough consistency to benefit from a membership. However, the gym is not the only place where individuals can meet fitness requirements.

Those who are not necessarily enamored with the idea of exercising at a gym for a variety of reasons can rest assured that it’s still possible to be fit and healthy. In 2023, Civic Science polled thousands of Americans on how they chose to exercise and found that exercising at home is more popular than heading to the gym.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said they exercised regularly at home, while 28 percent exercised regularly at a gym. At-home exercisers also were 21 percent more likely than gym-goers to say they worked out once a week or more.

People who want to find ways to stay fit without a fitness club membership have plenty of options.

Get at-home equipment. Setting up gym equipment in a spare room, the basement or the garage can help at-home fitness fans exercise. All it takes is some compact weights, perhaps a treadmill or elliptical and a few additional items to exercise effectively at home.

Tune into streaming services. Many content providers upload exercise videos online so people can follow along at home or elsewhere. A quick search of YouTube offers a variety of options that fit with the type of exercise one desires. From 30-minute aerobic walking workouts to rebounding to yoga videos, content is there and also may be free to watch.

Head outdoors. Walking or jogging around the neighborhood or on local trails can be effective. Plus, it exposes a person to sunlight and fresh air, and provides an opportunity to see people in the community.

Play a sport and/or join a club. Individuals may want to take up a physical activity, like joining a sports team or participating in a club that has physical activity, such as a hiking club. The Better Health Channel says exercising with a friend is a great way to stay motivated, as each person can spur on the other.

Turn on some tunes. Dancing around to favorite songs is a fun way to engage in physical activity. If other exercise ideas seem uninspiring, upbeat songs that get a person moving can help. Union Health says keeping one’s heart rate between roughly 114 to 135 beats per minute is a good workout. Search for songs that will help achieve that rate.

If heading to the gym isn’t a person’s first choice for exercise, there are several other ways to exercise.