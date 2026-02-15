How to use the row as an exercise for strengthening your back

The Row involves holding onto your chosen form of resistance while pulling the arms from the front of the body toward the back. If using just body weight, it involves pulling the body toward a fixed sturdy object.

In addition to helping strengthen the back, this exercise also works the arms and shoulders and helps to improve posture.

Certain exercises get boring over time, but the Row is an exception because there are so many variations. As mentioned, there are machines that use cables or plate loaded options, which can be done both seated or standing.

Weighted bars, dumbbells, bands, kettlebells and even medicine balls have been used to perform Rows, and repetitions can be performed one arm at a time or both depending on equipment utilized.

Technique: With resistance at arm’s length, slowly begin pulling toward you while retracting the shoulder blades for a full range of motion. The elbow position can be adjusted depending on which area of the back you wish to target the most. With elbows closer to the body when pulling, the mid to lower back will be affected slightly more.

If elbows are out to the sides, the upper back and rear shoulder area will be affected to a greater degree, Once the elbows have reached their full range of motion, pause briefly and then return arms to an extended arm position.

Tips:

Always check with your doctor before adjusting your workout routine

Not all exercises are appropriate for everyone, especially those with very weak low back muscles. It is necessary to engage the abdominals and low back muscles to help brace yourself as the exercise is being executed. If the low back and/or abdominals are very weak, work to strengthen them first before adding the Row to your workout.

Maintain proper spinal alignment

If you cannot avoid rounding the back, this may be due to hamstring and/or low back inflexibility, which should be addressed. If performing a standing Row, help to stabilize the spinal column by engaging the core.

It is more important to move in a slow, controlled manner rather than using excessive weight and momentum. Using too much weight impedes the ability to go through a smooth full range of motion, which is important for complete contraction of the muscles being worked.

Look straight ahead and avoid shrugging the shoulders

Doing so brings about the assistance of muscle groups other than the back, detracting from strength benefits and potentially causing needless strain.

Beginners can usually start with two to three sets of eight to 12 repetitions. Once you are familiar with form and resistance level, and as strength improves, additional sets of repetitions can be added.