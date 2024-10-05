How to participate in a 5K in Dayton for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Breast Cancer Awareness Month “began in 1985 as a week-long awareness campaign by the American Cancer Society in partnership with Imperial Chemical Industries,”aAccording to breastcancer.org. ICI is the company behind tamoxifen, a drug used to treat the disease.

The campaign’s iconic pink ribbon was created in 1992 by Charlotte Haley, an artist with multiple family members who battled breast cancer. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Haley created peach ribbons by hand and passed them out with a note saying “The National Cancer Institute annual budget is $1.8 billion, only 5% goes for cancer prevention. Help us wake up our legislators and America by wearing this ribbon.”

The ribbon’s popularity skyrocketed in 1992, when Self Magazine and cosmetics company Estée Lauder teamed up to release a bright pink version in stores across the country. Since then, variations of the ribbon were created to raise awareness for other types of cancer.

The upcoming 5K is a part of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, a movement created by the American Cancer Society. Contestants sign up for these events either solo or in a team, and then proceed to raise as much much as possible before the walk.

So far, more than 180 teams have signed up for “Making Strides of Greater Dayton,” earning more than $113,000 of its $225,000 goal. The current highest-earning team is “Norma Ross Pink Ribbon Driven Team,’ which has raised $8,000.

Those looking to register for the walk in-person can do so starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Dayton Dragon’s Plaza. The walk will begin at 9 a.m.

Donations will benefit the American Cancer Society and can be made at acsevents.org.

HOW TO GO

What: Making Strides of Greater Dayton

When: 8 a.m. Oct. 12

Location: Day Air Ballpark: 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: acsevents.org