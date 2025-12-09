How Ben Stiller got the Dayton Dragons jacket he wore at a New York Knicks game

Explore Local comic ups the ante for Dayton comedy scene

He was featured in several social media posts, including the Knicks Instagram page and the NBA’s X page.

The Dragons shared the photo on their social media accounts.

Stiller was one of several celebrities who donated money to a Dayton food bank to help victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.

He also shot the movie ‘Nutcrackers’ in Wilmington in 2024.

During the “Nutcrackers” filming, assistant costume designer Jessica Arthur gifted Stiller the Dragons jacket by way of her brother Jacob “Jake” Arthur, who serves as manager of corporate partnerships for the team.

“Ben was working with my sister who was assistant costume designer on the Hulu movie ‘Nutcrackers’ and mentioned that he needed a light jacket on set,” Jake Arthur said. “As a Dragons employee, I want to share something from my work as an expression of gratitude for filming in the area, and I was able to do that through our great team store.”

He also mentioned the importance of reminding the film industry that Dayton is a welcoming place to create art.

“We’ve had some great movies filmed in the area, and I think it’s important to let the film industry know how greatly we appreciate their time here,” he said. “There are a lot of talented folks in our area who do great work, and we want them to keep coming back.”