Harlem Globetrotters to bring 100 Year Tour to Nutter Center

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters will bring its 100 Year Tour to Wright State University’s Nutter Center Wednesday, Dec. 31.
The team will debut new 100 Year jerseys as it faces off against longtime rivals the Washington Generals. Fans can also expect all-new surprises such as the Golden Basketball by Spalding, pre-game Magic Pass experiences and a free 5th Quarter Autograph session.
The Premium Fan Experiences include:
- All new Magic Pass: Pre-game access and player meet-and-greets
- Celebrity Court Pass: Join the team for warmups on the court
- VIP Bench Tickets: Sit on the bench with the Globetrotters or Generals for the entire game
- Limited Edition 100 Year Golden Replica Game Ball by Spalding, an exclusive collectible to be ordered in advance and have ready for you when you enter the venue.
Since 1926, the Globetrotters, members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.
In addition, the current team of elite men and women has more than 60 Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, according to a news release.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 22. A presale begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15. For tickets or more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.
