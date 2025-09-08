Breaking: Columbus homicide suspect indicted on attempted murder after last month’s Springfield standoff

Harlem Globetrotters to bring 100 Year Tour to Nutter Center

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Nutter Center Wednesday, Dec. 31. STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Nutter Center Wednesday, Dec. 31. STAFF
Lifestyles
By
50 minutes ago
X

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters will bring its 100 Year Tour to Wright State University’s Nutter Center Wednesday, Dec. 31.

The team will debut new 100 Year jerseys as it faces off against longtime rivals the Washington Generals. Fans can also expect all-new surprises such as the Golden Basketball by Spalding, pre-game Magic Pass experiences and a free 5th Quarter Autograph session.

The Premium Fan Experiences include:

  • All new Magic Pass: Pre-game access and player meet-and-greets
  • Celebrity Court Pass: Join the team for warmups on the court
  • VIP Bench Tickets: Sit on the bench with the Globetrotters or Generals for the entire game
  • Limited Edition 100 Year Golden Replica Game Ball by Spalding, an exclusive collectible to be ordered in advance and have ready for you when you enter the venue.
Nate “Big Easy” Lofton #52 of the Harlem Globetrotters shoots a layup during an exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the Orleans Arena on Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Globetrotters will return to Dayton for their annual New Year’s Eve event at Wright State’s Nutter Center. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

icon to expand image

Since 1926, the Globetrotters, members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

In addition, the current team of elite men and women has more than 60 Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, according to a news release.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 22. A presale begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15. For tickets or more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

In Other News
1
Dayton area’s haunted places: Lookout Tower, Victoria Theatre...
2
Add White Castle to your list of places to find pumpkin flavor on the...
3
A red meat allergy from tick bites is spreading: What to know about...
4
Book review: Discovering what makes poems pulsate with living...
5
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.8B

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.