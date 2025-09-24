Halloween comes to life as Foy’s and Fairborn locals prepare for the season

Operated by the Foy family for nearly 100 years, what began as a small variety store has evolved into a collection of costume shops, haunted museums and more.

This area also serves as the location of Fairborn’s annual Halloween festival, which is set to return this October.

Aside from the stores themselves, the Foy family owns several nearby properties, which are utilized each year for intricate Halloween displays.

This includes the home of current owner Mike Foy’s grandmother, located just a block away from the original store. Being vacant for over 30 years, those passing by can check out scenes of aliens invading, demon lurking and the Ghostbusters battling a few of their famous foes.

This year, a scene themed to Scooby-Doo has been added in front of the house, featuring the entire gang with their iconic Mystery Machine.

The family also owns the property across the street, which they use as a staging area for a pirate-themed display, complete with giant ships.

As the stores have grown over the years, more of their neighbors have joined in on the spooky fun, creating large dioramas themselves.

“I’m not sure if I had lived anywhere else, I’d be this into it,” said Irene Hails, who also lives in downtown Fairborn. “I mean I’ve always loved Halloween, but seeing what they’re doing, it makes me do more.”

Over the years, Hails has expanded her Halloween ornamentation, with 2025 being one of her biggest yet.

“It’s just fun,” said Hails. “It’s nice to see the faces of the kids. I get people just driving by and their kids are waving.”

This year, Hail’s home features a large cemetery, fences lined with skeletons and a large ghostly bride.

Those in downtown Fairborn should keep an eye out for other homes and businesses celebrating the season.

For instance, Shwartz Jewelry Store, located down the street from Foy’s at 28 E. Main St., has decorated its windows with pumpkins, ghosts, cauldrons and more.

