‘Giving just one more chance’

Yes, I realize we are at the apex of cancel culture.

One wrong word, one bad move and you are out.

Only, that’s not how my life has worked.

I’ve received more than my fair share of second chances.

Professionally, the opportunity to write this column has been a huge second chance to reinvent my career when I was an out of work news anchor looking for what was next.

Personally, my family is the extra chance at love that I had long given up on.

Is this true for you, too, Dear Reader?

Have you received or given a second chance, yes?

This is why there was only one answer when a certain opportunity came my way a few months ago.

I’ve signed on as Executive Director of the Just One More Foundation.

We are dedicated to giving second chances to individuals who have a constructive plan to overcome their obstacles.

We have competitive grants for both individuals and non-profit organizations that help others overcome their challenges.

Speaking of overcoming obstacles—what do I know about running a non-profit? I’ll be honest—not a whole heck of a lot.

But the founder believes in so much more than just giving away money. He believes in the power of story. He wants to use this foundation platform to tell stories of people who have made it from hope to changing their lives.

Now, that I know how to do.

Imagine getting that phone call.

“Daryn, I want to give away my money. I want you to figure out the best way to do that and I want you to tell stories in the way you know how to inspire people.”

I knew to say, “Absolutely, yes!” and to figure out the stuff I don’t know with people who do.

My first phone call was to my best friend since kindergarten.

She’d spent her entire career in non-profit development and had been thinking about leaving her job.

“I’ve got your next gig,” I told her.

We spent Summer and Fall giving this new baby structure, designing the website, the grant applications, and more.

And now we’re ready to go.

Speaking of going.

I’m not “going” anywhere.

I will keep writing this column as long as the newspaper will have me.

I share because that’s what you and I do. Also, I need your help.

Please spread the word.

Do you know someone who might be ready for an opportunity like this?

Do you have a favorite non-profit who might qualify for one of these grants?

You’ll find it all at JustOneMoreFoundation.org.

And for you who has that great second chance story? Remember, that’s part of this new gig.

I want to hear from you.

Please reach out at Daryn@JustOneMoreFoundation.org.

Let’s inspire and help someone believe what we know to be true.

Second chances can happen.

Daryn Kagan is the author of the book “Hope Possible: A Network News Anchor’s Thoughts On Losing Her Job, Finding Love, A New Career, And My Dog, Always My Dog” and Executive Director of the Just One More Foundation. Email her at Daryn@darynkagan.com.