GEM CITY FAMILY: Check out these local playgrounds that are great for families in the springtime

Spring is officially here and with it comes the perfect playground weather. We absolutely love our Dayton region parks and playgrounds and have gathered a list of our top 10 playgrounds for Spring to share with our readers.
North Park,195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro
- Huge playground with multiple play structures
- Great turf surrounded by large grassy area
- Zip lines
- Toddler playground
- Shelter house
- Walking trail
- Restrooms being constructed, hopefully operational late summer, portable toilets available
River Front Park Miamisburg, 1 Water St., Miamisburg
- Close to shopping and dining
- Ping pong tables (bring a quarter for a ball)
- Nice bathrooms
- Zip lines
- Climbing play structure
- Paved paths
- Family swings with a great view of the river
- Musical play area
- Splash pad for summer
- Shelter house
Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek
- Huge nature playscape with endless possibilities
- Climbing pit
- Plenty of shade
- Sandbox
- Good trails surrounding the play area
- Open bathrooms year round
- Shelter house
Owen’s Place Park,2260 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton
- Designed for children of all abilities
- Huge accessible tree house play set
- Slides and swings for all abilities
- Plenty of room to play
- Shelter house
- Restrooms
Gentile Nature Park, 915 Peach Orchard Road, Kettering
- Nature playscape
- Multiple climbing structures and swings
- Two zip lines
- Toddler playground
- Paved paths around play area
- Portable toilets
Forest Field Park, 2100 E. Centerville Station Road, Washington Twp.
- Playground with multiple structures
- Nature playscape
- Sandbox
- Nice turf with plenty of room to run
- Large field surrounding
- Musical play area
- Shelter house and nice bathrooms
Shoup Park, 1341 Meadow Bridge Drive, Beavercreek
- Large two story slide
- Large grassy area
- Unique play structure
- Multiple swings
- Shelter house
- Small sandbox
- Parable bathrooms
Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
- Unique nature play scape
- Habitat areas and whimsical themed gardens to explore
- Sensory garden
- Music maze
- Sandbox
- Fossil cave
- Water features great for summer
- Portable bathrooms currently available
J.F. Kennedy Park, 5073 Bigger Road, Kettering
- Shelter house
- Full service restrooms
- Splash pad
- Large farm themed play structure
- Swings
- Toddler playground area
- Somewhat fenced in
- Surrounded by fields/grass
Orchardly Park, 343 Wonderly Ave., Dayton
- Large sandbox
- Large playground
- Interactive splash pad/water features
- Basketball court
- Tennis court
- Shelter house
- Grassy area for running/picnics
- Restrooms
I contacted all the area parks departments and the majority of parks that have full service restrooms should be opening by the end of March or first week of April. I have listed features I find helpful as a parent of young children but each park has a multitude of additional features that can be seen on the various park department websites.
This list is in no way complete so if you do not see a park you love please add your favorite parks in the comments or email me details so I can include them in future columns.
Happy playing!
Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.
