Gem City Family: Black history is in our own backyard

It’s in the name Paul Laurence Dunbar, which appears on schools and streets long before kids know he was an internationally celebrated poet born right here in Dayton, the son of formerly enslaved parents who went on to shape American literature. I

t’s also in Dunbar High School, an institution that produced generations of Black leaders, athletes, artists and educators during a time when opportunity was limited and segregation was very real. When we talk about resilience and excellence, we don’t have to look far; we can point to a school that still stands as a symbol of both struggle and pride in our own community.

Dayton itself was shaped by the Great Migration, when Black families moved north seeking opportunity and safety. They built neighborhoods, churches, businesses, and support systems that carried families through decades of change.

That history isn’t abstract; it explains why certain neighborhoods exist, why community ties run deep, and why legacy matters so much here.

Sometimes Black history shows up in different ways. In the music that came out of Dayton and went on to influence the world. Along the Stone Street railroad wall, a tribute to that legacy is literally painted into the city. The Land of Funk mural spans 21 panels and celebrates iconic Dayton funk bands like

The Ohio Players, Faze-O, Heatwave and more. Spearheaded by Dayton-based artist Morris Howard and Brittini Long, the mural is a reminder that Dayton didn’t just participate in funk history; it helped create it. This is the sound that traveled far beyond Ohio, but its roots are right here.

Black history also lives in the barbershops and beauty salons that doubled as gathering spaces. In the educators, coaches

and community leaders who shaped generations of children, often without recognition or monuments.

Teaching my child about Black history through local stories has changed the conversation. It’s no longer about memorizing names for a month. It’s about understanding that history lives where we walk, learn, and play. It’s about recognizing that Black history isn’t separate from Dayton’s story; it is Dayton’s story.

Psychologists tell us that children learn best when information feels relevant and personal. Local history does that naturally. When kids realize that people who changed culture, art, and education once stood on the same sidewalks they do, history becomes real. It becomes human.

Black History Month is a reminder, but it shouldn’t be the only time we look. If we slow down and pay attention, we can find Black history woven into our daily lives all year long. Sometimes the most powerful lesson we can teach our kids is this: you don’t have to look far to understand the past. Some of it is already beneath your feet.

This column is by Pamela Chandler, a local mom who writes about motherhood and family. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.

BLACK HISTORY BOOKS

Looking for more ways to bring Black History to life this month? Check out these books with your kids:

Little Brown Baby: Poems for Young People by Paul Laurence Dunbar

Dayton’s African American Heritage: A Pictorial History by Margaret Peters

Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed

The ABCs of Black History by Rio Cortez

Martin’s Big Words by Doreen Rappaport