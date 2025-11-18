Fueling hope where hunger rises: How you can make a difference today

Still, it’s not enough.

Even when spending $900 a month on groceries, the food often runs out before the next paycheck.

“We’ll hold a bill off, or we’ll go behind so we can make sure we have food money,” Nikki said. “Scott and I will go without before our kids do.”

When times are tight, the family visits Oasis of Mercy, a Second Harvest Food Bank partner agency. There, they receive bread, canned goods, frozen foods, and formula; essentials that help them make it to payday.

“My 8-year-old can tell when we’re running low,” Nikki shared. “When we get groceries again, he opens the fridge and says, ‘Wow, look at all the food we have!’ It’s sweet, but it hurts my heart because I wish it could look like that all the time.”

This year, that hope has been harder to sustain. It’s been a tough year for many people in our community. Federal food shipments that once stocked Second Harvest’s warehouse were canceled, and major programs like the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) and Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) ended, cutting off critical sources of nutrition for thousands of families.

These losses alone account for the equivalent of over one million meals that can no longer be distributed across Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.

On top of those losses, the federal government shutdown disrupted SNAP (food assistance) benefits, leaving even more households uncertain about how they’ll afford their next meal.

This season, as need rises across our community, let’s come together to fuel hope and ensure every family can share a meal.

Thanks to donors, volunteers, and community partners, Second Harvest and its partners continue to be sources of hunger relief. “I know for a fact I can go there and get food no matter what,” Scott said. “Whatever it is, they’ll help.”

HOW TO HELP

Whether you can give your time by volunteering, donate food, or contribute funds, your help is needed now more than ever.

Donate funds: Just $1 provides two meals.

Give food: Non-perishable items restock pantry shelves.

Volunteer: Help sort, pack, and distribute food to neighbors in need.

In a time when so many are struggling, we have the opportunity to give the most meaningful gift of all — hope. Feed hope this season, because every meal makes a difference. Learn more or give today at www.theshfb.org/donate.

Together, we can ensure that where hunger rises, we fuel hope.