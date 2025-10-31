Fright night forecast: The hottest Halloween costumes, candy and horror flicks of 2025

HorrorShock Records hosted the first Halfway to Halloween Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. 4th St. in downtown Dayton on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The event was a one-night horror rock spectacle packed with live music and killer vendors that brought the spirit of October to spring. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

HorrorShock Records hosted the first Halfway to Halloween Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. 4th St. in downtown Dayton on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The event was a one-night horror rock spectacle packed with live music and killer vendors that brought the spirit of October to spring. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles
By Brooke Bunch
25 minutes ago
X

Ohio’s Halloween spirit is alive and thriving. Pumpkins are glowing, costumes are flowing, and movies are going. Here’s a look at what’s trending across the state this spooky season.

Costumes: Pop culture meets Midwest creativity

This year’s looks are all about bold nostalgia and DIY creativity.

  • Barbie and Ken with a twist: Expect to see “Zombie Barbie,” “CEO Barbie,” and even “Ken in Crisis” thanks to last year’s Barbiecore boom.
  • Buckeye pride on display: Sports-themed costumes are a hit every year – from scarlet-and-gray football fans to Cincinnati Reds legends and even a few “Cleveland Dawg Pound” zombies.
  • Retro vibes: Early 2000s throwbacks like Mean Girls, Britney Spears, and Jack Sparrow are huge with teens and millennials.
  • Group costumes: Families are going all-in on themes, like Inside Out emotions, Super Mario squads, or matching Haunted Ohio ghosts.

Tip: Thrift stores are go-to spots for one-of-a-kind costume finds.

Candy: Classics and comebacks

Hang on Sloopy – it’s time to get our sweets on.

  • Buckeyes: Chocolate-peanut butter bites and Ohio’s unofficial candy. Online: Betty Crocker Buckeye recipe
  • Local love: Ohio-based brands like Spangler Candy are going strong, with their iconic Dum Dums still a top pick for trick-or-treaters. Online: spanglercandy.com
  • New flavor frights: Sour Patch Apple Cider and M&M’s Pumpkin Pie are limited-edition must-tries. The classics: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat and Snickers never go out of style.
  • Retro comeback: Kids and adults alike are rediscovering 90s favorites like Nerds Rope and Laffy Taffy.

Horror movies: Scream-worthy picks

Nothing sets the mood like a good jump scare. Check out these fearful flicks:

  • Smile 2: A terrifyingly good sequel that’s perfect for late-night streaming.
  • The Conjuring: Last Rites: A fitting finale to a fan-favorite franchise.
  • Longlegs: Nicolas Cage’s eerie performance has Ohio film buffs talking.
  • Abigail: Part horror, part humor, this vampire flick is a surprising crowd-pleaser.
  • The Midnight Club: For a hometown twist, this hit from Ohio-born creator Mike Flanagan keeps local fans proud and spooked.
  • Family fright night? Hocus Pocus, Casper, and The Nightmare Before Christmas are unbeatable classics.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.

In Other News
1
Spirits of the season: How Halloween took over October
2
Taking atorvastatin for cholesterol? This recall should be on your...
3
‘Sports Equinox’ hits outdoor enthusiasts, too
4
Retired newspaper man makes his mark on Vandalia
5
Tips for easy slumber — at any age

About the Author

Brooke is an executive speechwriter and brand strategist with an interior design hobby. She's an aspiring wake surfer, novelist and Miami University of Ohio graduate. Reach her at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.