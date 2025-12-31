Fitness Under the Wings: Free wellness, exercise classes at Air Force museum

“The venue is unbelievable,” said Amy Fecher, owner of Indigo Yoga. “The novelty of the space and the energy of the group make it so fun.”

Fecher has been a part of the Fitness Under the Wings program for several years offering yoga classes designed for all ages and ability levels. She will teach both the January and February classes – Fundamental Flow and Strength and Tone – with other local fitness instructors participating in the series throughout the year. Classes will run the gamut from mindful yoga to high-energy cardio workouts.

Fecher recently shared the return of the Fitness Under the Wings program to the delight of Indigo Yoga’s Facebook followers.

“I had over 2,000 views in two days with one person responding Yes! Yes! Yes!” she said.

Fecher has had people travel from as far away as Indianapolis to participate and has taught as many as 400 people in a single class in the expansive space.

“There are three huge screens so, as a teacher, you need to step into it and keep the energy of the room high,” she said.

Classes are one Saturday a month from 8-9 a.m., before the museum is open to the public. Participants are welcome to enjoy the rest of the museum after the class is over.

The series is designed to be accessible for those who are new to fitness as well as enthusiasts, offering a fun way to kick off a healthy new year. Participants need only bring a mat, a water bottle and their enthusiasm.

While the classes are free, advance registration is required. For more information or to register, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Fitness-Under-the-Wings.

UPCOMING CLASSES

Classes are at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St.