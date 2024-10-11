Find out the reasons to have your mobile devices checked

Help choose a protective case to protect it from falls.

Ensure your connected to your Wi-Fi so you don’t utilize your cellular data plan while at home.

Secure it with a PIN, fingerprint, or face ID so others can’t get on your device.

Ensure backup is enabled and working to safeguard your data, including contact lists and photos.

Help setup SPAM call filtering to help reduce or identify telemarketer calls.

Run a malware scan and review apps to ensure there’s no malware on them.

Remove any annoying or unwanted apps and notifications.

Help organize your screens, shortcuts and customizations.

Clear browser cache and opened tabs to help performance.

A tech can also discuss and help buy accessories like styluses, car chargers, car phone mounts, mobile battery chargers, and extra cables and chargers. They can also step you through how to better utilize the gadgets, like talking to them and using speech-to-text, GPS navigation, connecting them to your printer, and setting it up as a Wi-Fi hotspot for other devices like a laptop when you’re away from home. A tech could also help sync your phone to your car via bluetooth wireless for hands-free talking or music streaming.

A tech can also help you utilize the computer functionality of your Apple or Google account. For instance, setting up a shortcut on your computer so you can remotely locate your phone or tablet if you lose it. Additionally, you can view or download photos on your computer that you’ve taken on your phone or tablet. You can also view and edit your contact list and calendar from a computer. Plus, you can even setup texting on your computer to send and receive text messages instead of from your phone.

Like with computer checkups, working with a tech one-on-one also gives you a chance to ask questions—even ones you might think are stupid. They can help solve those little annoyances too. And if you’re getting a new device, or even your first smartphone, a tech can help ease the setup and give you guidance on how to use the new gadget.

