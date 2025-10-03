Ferguson Land Laboratory in Beavercreek inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network: What this means

In particular, Ohio has the second-highest quantity of old-growth forests inducted into the national Old-Growth Forest Network.

Siblings Edwin J. Ferguson and Lida Ferguson donated the 44-acre tract of forest to the Beavercreek Township Board of Education in 1959. Edwin left his interest in this land to the Board in his will, where he expressed his wishes for its future.

“We are deeply honored that the Ferguson Land Laboratory has been recognized and inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network,” said Paul Otten, Beavercreek City School District’s superintendent, in a press statement. “This 44-acre treasure, generously donated by the Ferguson family in 1959, serves as both a living classroom for our students and a precious natural heritage site for our entire community. The forest provides invaluable hands-on learning opportunities in environmental science, biology, and conservation while preserving a rare piece of Ohio’s ecological history.”

Dominant canopy species in the Ferguson forest include white oak, black walnut and sugar maple, with shagbark hickory, pignut hickory, black cherry, hackberry, bur oak and black oak. Native understory trees include spicebush, pawpaw, red mulberry and young white ash.

Visitors can walk on nearly 1.5 miles of trails in the forest to see the vast array of species.

“The importance of the preservation of these rare forests cannot be overemphasized,” said Brian Kane, Mid-Atlantic regional manager with the Old-Growth Forest Network, in a press statement. “As seen here in the Ferguson Land Laboratory, the forest is storing carbon, providing wildlife habitat, and cleansing and retaining stormwater, not to mention offering cool space in summer heat. OGFN is grateful that the Ferguson family donated this land and that its current managers in the school district value the old-growth forest, and allows the surrounding communities to marvel at these majestic trees.”

Founded in 2012, the Old-Growth Forest Network has grown to include 310 forests across 39 states. The network also “recognizes exceptional forest advocates, educates about the extraordinary ecological benefits of old-growth forests, and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests,” according to organizers.

Beavercreek City Schools is committed to honoring the Ferguson family’s legacy and ensuring environmental stewardship.

“This recognition underscores the importance of environmental stewardship in education and our responsibility to preserve these irreplaceable natural resources,” Otten said.

For more information, visit oldgrowthforest.net.