Fat Tuesday is this week: Mardi Gras events in the region

🎉Mardi Gras: Carnival Night

When: 11 a.m. Feb. 17

Location: 110 W. Franklin St., Dayton

More info: Mudlick Tap House’s Mardi Gras celebration will feature a menu inspired by the holiday, as well as masks, beads and “A party atmosphere that screams laissez les bons temps rouler.” Guests are encouraged to come dressed in costume.

🎉13th annual Art of the Cocktail Mardi Gras Party

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17

Location: 82 W. Columbia St., Springfield

More info: Mother Stewart’s Brewing and Leadership Clark County will bring New Orleans to Springfield with its Art of the Cocktail event Feb. 17. In addition to food and drinks, there will be a competition featuring celebrity bartenders such as John Mauer, Patrick Wicker and Kaylee Houseman.

UPCOMING/THIS WEEKEND

🎉’Murder At Mardi Gras’ at the Sharonville Cultural Arts Center

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-21

Location: 1165 Reading Road, Sharonville

More info: Guests will be tasked with solving the disappearance of the Krewe Falstaffian’s monarch in this interactive “Bayou Ballyhoo Murder Mystery.”

🎉Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon Mardi Gras Party

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 20

Location: 703 Watervliet St., Dayton

More info: For its Mardi Gras party, Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon will have live music from local country band Ledfoot.

🎉70th annual Cincinnati Mardi Gras Celebration

When: 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Feb. 21

Location: 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati

More info: The STAR Chapter Foundation, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering the city’s students, will cap off its week-long 70th annual Mardi Gras Celebration on Feb. 21. Ballroom dancing, a buffet, alcoholic drinks and more will be offered throughout the night. Tickets are limited.

🎉Harley Gras 2026: New Model Masquerade

When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 21

Location: 7220 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton

More info: Buckeye Harley-Davidson will unveil its 2026 lineup with a free, Mardi Gras-themed celebration Feb. 21. This event will offer free alcoholic drinks and crawfish boils. Guests can also enter a contest to win one of two new bikes. Those who RSVP will receive a free pin.

NEXT MONTH

🎉Limehouse Ramblers present ‘Way Down Yonder in New Orleans’

When: 7 p.m. March 9

Location: 1223 Elm St., Cincinnati

More info: Traditional jazz band Limehouse Ramblers will will recreate the sound of a classic Bourbon Street Mardi Gras Parade at “Way Down Yonder in New Orleans” March 9.