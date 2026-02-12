Events highlight the local maple syrup making process

And while some states to the north of Ohio have a reputation for great syrup, Southwest Ohio is no slouch. There are a number of local producers available. Starting soon or now is the time to begin tapping maple trees and collecting syrup. While I’ve never done it, it’s something within the reach of anyone with access to some maple trees, some basic tools and some time, at least according to the Ohio State Extension Office and the internet.

Which trees?

While any maple tree can produce good syrup, the sugar and black species are preferred for the higher sugar concentration their sap contains compared to silver or red maples. That means that less liquid is required to make the final syrup.

Sap can flow anytime after the trees lose their leaves and freezing overnight temperatures are followed by rapid warming daytime temperatures above freezing, ideally approaching 40 degrees.

Trees should be at least 10 inches in diameter to tap, and the number of taps a tree can support depends on the size of the tree. A single tap can provide 10-20 gallons of syrup during the February to March season.

Like everything in nature, it all kind of depends. On a good day, a single tap might produce a gallon. Other days, nothing will flow. Once the trees begin to bud leaves the sap takes on an undesirable flavor and the season is over.

It can take 10 gallons (or more, depending on the sugar concentration) to make a single gallon of syrup, or around a quart of final syrup from each tap per year.

Transformation

Once the raw sap is collected, it is boiled, releasing excess water into the air and leaving the sugar and syrup behind. Well, most of it. It’s recommended to conduct the boiling process outside or, at a minimum, in a very well-ventilated place.

Working with (hopefully) large quantities of syrup, adding more as the water boils off, the process can get messy, with boiled-over liquid and sticky residue left behind. Some operators will have a dedicated building called a “sugar shack” where they can be out of the elements while they finish the syrup.

I have a work colleague in Vermont whose family has a maple syrup business. I had to question if I had been thrown into a not-work-appropriate email thread when he said he spent the weekend in the sugar shack.

In turning large quantities of boiling sap into smaller amounts of syrup, the trick is getting to the correct final temperature. Finished maple syrup boils at 7.1 degrees higher than the boiling temperature of water in that location. Clearly, that’s not a guessing game.

When it hits that point, it is filtered and bottled, ideally at 185 degrees. Then it’s ready to store or consume. Pancakes and waffles are classic choices.

Replacing the simple syrup in an old-fashioned cocktail is one of the most elevated uses, in my estimation.

From tree to tap to bucket to boiling to bottle, it’s a process, one that’s often completed as quickly as possible. Someday, when things all align, I’d like to give it a try.

Like pretty much everything, you can buy complete maple syrup tapping kits online and have it delivered the next day or you can make your own as early settlers did. I’ll probably combine the two, at least the first time.

Until that day, there are a number of events all over Southwest Ohio, from local and state parks to private businesses, where you can witness or even participate in the process. Watching in person is a great way to learn; outside by a fire is a good place to be.

It also sounds like a sweet way to spend a day. Followed by a well-earned cocktail.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS, RESOURCES

Feb. 14: Maple Celebration and Backyard Bird Count at Armco Park: warrencountyparks.com

Feb. 21: Maple Sugaring for Beginners at Caesar Creek: ohiodnr.gov

Feb. 21: Maple Sugaring at Carriage Hill Metro Park" metroparks.org

March 14: 59th Annual Maple Syrup Festival at Hueston Woods: ohiodnr.gov

Hobby maple syrup production: ohiomaple.org/documents/Hobby-Maple.pdf