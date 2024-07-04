Enon’s parade highlights today’s local Fourth of July events

After the parade, a community picnic is planned at the local firehouse.

Here’s a look at what still is coming this holiday weekend in the region:

🦅Urbana

Urbana’s fireworks are set to take place on Saturday, July 6, at dusk on Grimes Field 1636 N Main St, Urbana. Fireworks will provided by the Rotary Club of Urbana, Ohio, and its Community Members.

Earlier in the day, the Rotary will kick off its first Fireworks Festival at 11 a.m., and this will go on until the fireworks light up the sky. There will be planes, food and craft vendors, activities for the kids, and live music through the day.

Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. More: https://www.facebook.com/I74Grimes/posts/pfbid02zVg3B8SiHaCZRHWBh8a8eWcFxzmB2UZB9vuhwcTVPdKEV8hHLmLSQAR4c93DqGQTl

🦅Fairborn’s Fourth of July Parade

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. today, running from Central Avenue to Main Street. The festivities will resume at 4 p.m. today with fireworks at night. Get more information online at fairbornoh.gov/government/parks___recreation/festivals___parades.php.

🦅Yellow Springs Fourth of July

Events are happening at Gaunt Park, 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs. A parade starts at 2 p.m. today at the Yellow Springs firehouse at 225 Corry St. Fireworks are planned for tonight. In the afternoon, guests are welcome to come set up chairs for the event, as well as listen to local music and purchase food from trucks. More: members.yellowspringsohio.org/events/details/yellow-springs-4th-of-july-2024-1142202

🦅Kings Island Fourth of July Celebration

Taking place today at 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason, is a special Independence Day fireworks show with lasers, fountain effects and drones for the performance. Kings Island’s firework shows are at 10 p.m. More: visitkingsisland.com/events/4th-of-july-spectacular