DRIVER’S SIDE: Has Volvo created the ideal sedan?

The Volvo S60 Recharge is a plug-in hybrid sedan, chock full of luxury but also loaded with ample performance.

This sedan has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor to create a combined output of 455 horsepower and 523 pound-feet of torque. How else could you get this much power out of a 2.0-liter engine (even with a turbo) without the assist of electrification? You can’t.

That’s why the S60 Recharge silences all critics and showcases what a bright future the auto industry will be when we work together and combine all the technology before us. That might be a little dramatic, but you get the point, right?

The S60 has an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It even brings in one-pedal driving (a wonderful feature of EVs where you rarely have to hit the brake and slow down by merely letting off the accelerator).

And if you think all this power and performance comes at a cost for fuel efficiency, think again. The sedan can provide 41 miles of gas-free, all-electric driving and then after that has a combined fuel economy of 30 mpg/city and 33 mpg/highway.

Stop me when I’m saying anything that you find annoying. It’s in fact hard to find fault with this sedan. Because even inside, the S60 has all the luxury you expect from a Volvo. Any previous concerns about the Chinese-based ownership of Volvo are unfounded. In fact, the S60 is built in Ridgeville, South Carolina where the prideful Swedish heritage is still in place for this and every Volvo vehicle.

Meticulous elements are found throughout showcasing the focus on passenger comfort and refinement. A laminated panoramic sunroof with power sunshade engulfs all the passengers. Nappa leather seat surfaces showcase comfort and luxury. Heated front seats are greatly appreciated. There’s even an air purifier system as part of the HVAC.

My tester came with a Harman Kardon premium sound system, foldable rear back rest, tailored dashboard and power cushion seat extension.

The one drawback for all of this is the confounding infotainment system. While it’s presented beautifully and with modern technology, it is overly complex with a high-learning curve. If it were more intuitive it would make all the other technology features more appreciated, but as such it misses the mark in this regard.

My tester was the S60 T8 AWD Ultra with Dark Theme. The Dark Theme is a new addition to this model year. With it comes a black grille, deep tinted glass, body-colored door handles, lip spoiler, aluminum panels and a metallic paint coat. That adds up to one snazzy-looking car for sure. Plus the name Dark Theme sounds cool.

My tester had a base price of $57,400 and with all the aforementioned features the final MSRP was $62,545.

This review may sound too glowing to some. That is not something I ever worry about. I also feel this was fair as it truly merges the best of today’s automotive technology into one vehicle. The fact it’s a luxury-branded sedan makes it even better form, as someone who has appreciated the Volvo brand over the years and also as someone who still has an affinity for sedans. The Volvo S60 checks off a lot of boxes.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2025 Volvo S60 T8 AWD Ultra with Dark Theme

Price/As tested price................................................ $57,400/$62,545

Mileage.......................................... 30 mpg/city; 33 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged hybrid

Horsepower................................. 455 hp/523 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Ridgeville, South Carolina