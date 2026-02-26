Dayton native Luke Grimes leads CBS crime series ‘Marshals’ beginning Sunday

Here’s the official trailer of the show:

Spencer Hudnut (“SEAL Team”) is the writer, executive producer and showrunner on “Marshals” but “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan will executive produce along with Grimes.

“We wanted to make it feel organic and we wanted there to be enough of the sort of ethos of ‘Yellowstone’ in there that the original fans could have something to hold on to getting into the show, but then have it have somewhere to go that felt like its own thing,” Grimes told the Associated Press.

Grimes, 42, is a Dayton Christian High School graduate. He also studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. His credits include “True Blood,” “American Sniper” and the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise.

Grimes and his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, live in Montana and welcomed their first child in 2024. He is also a country singer and released his self-titled debut in 2024. His new album is expected to be released in April.

He also told the Associated Press he’s ready for greater responsibility at this moment in his career.

“I’ve been working professionally as an actor since I was 20 and I’m 42 now, so it’s been 22 years,” Grimes said. “I’ve had plenty of time to think about if I ever do get the opportunity to be No. 1 on the call sheet of something that’s a big investment for some company, then I’ll know how to handle it, not only learning my craft, but by watching professionals be professional.”

“Yellowstone,” a cultural juggernaut starring Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton, aired from 2018-2024. In 2021, the cast was nominated by the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“Marshals” is the first “Yellowstone” series to debut on broadcast rather than Paramount+.

“Marshals” will air weekly at 8 p.m. Sundays and stream on Paramount+.