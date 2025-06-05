Breaking: Ransomware group claims it stole more than 730K of files from Kettering Health

Dayton, Springfield have connections to ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7, which is airing now

This image released by Peacock shows host Ariana Madix, left, with contestants on the romance reality series "Love Island USA." (Kim Nunneley/Peacock via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image released by Peacock shows host Ariana Madix, left, with contestants on the romance reality series "Love Island USA." (Kim Nunneley/Peacock via AP)
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

The villa is open —and it’s already getting messy.

“Love Island USA,’ a reality dating show set in Fiji, returned for its seventh season Tuesday and was minus one contestant Wednesday. Yulissa Escobar left the show not by traditional means (the contestants are voted off by themselves or the public) but reportedly by producers who gave her the axe after racist remarks she gave resurfaced online.

Escobar’s startling, abrupt exit is another example of the twist and turns synonymous with “Love Island USA,” a guilty pleasure of fun, competitions, heartbreak, sisterhood, bromances and spicy sexiness tailor-made for addictive summer TV viewing. Couples that seem steady at the start are thrown into an emotional whirlwind once attractive bombshells enter the villa threatening to pull them apart. At the end of the season the winning couple receives $100,000.

ExploreCOMMUNITY GEMS: Nominate someone doing something great in your community

Dayton also has connections to the hit show.

Springfield native and Wayne High School graduate Jesse Bray competed on Season 4 (2022) finishing third with then-girlfriend Deb Chubb.

“I’m blessed to be on the show and share the experience with fellow islanders. Everyone was so dope as a person. It’s crazy to be there,” Bray told the Springfield News-Sun.

Springfield native Jesse Bray competed on Season 4 of "Love Island USA." Contributed/Babygrande PR

icon to expand image

In addition, former University of Dayton baseball player Leonardo Dionicio competed on Season 5 (2023) finishing second with then-girlfriend Kassy Castillo. Dionicio, from West Hartford, Conn., was a member of the 2021 UD baseball team, according to UD Athletics.

Kassy Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio, Season 5 cast members of "Love Island USA." FACEBOOK PHOTO

Credit: FACEBOOK

icon to expand image

Credit: FACEBOOK

As the seventh season continues to take shape, one of the biggest mysteries surrounds the very promising coupling of Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown. Mustafa hasn’t told Brown she’s a single mom. How will he handle the news? Let the drama begin.

“Love Island USA” is streaming on Peacock.

In Other News
1
Gardening with kids is a time to grow more than just vegetables
2
Aging experts weigh in on what folks can do about chronic stress...
3
Springfield near top of list of best places to live in Ohio
4
Symphony Flavors event in Springfield calls on people to support young...
5
Meet the Original Rosies this weekend at National Museum of the U.S...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.