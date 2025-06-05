Dayton, Springfield have connections to ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7, which is airing now

Escobar’s startling, abrupt exit is another example of the twist and turns synonymous with “Love Island USA,” a guilty pleasure of fun, competitions, heartbreak, sisterhood, bromances and spicy sexiness tailor-made for addictive summer TV viewing. Couples that seem steady at the start are thrown into an emotional whirlwind once attractive bombshells enter the villa threatening to pull them apart. At the end of the season the winning couple receives $100,000.

Dayton also has connections to the hit show.

Springfield native and Wayne High School graduate Jesse Bray competed on Season 4 (2022) finishing third with then-girlfriend Deb Chubb.

“I’m blessed to be on the show and share the experience with fellow islanders. Everyone was so dope as a person. It’s crazy to be there,” Bray told the Springfield News-Sun.

In addition, former University of Dayton baseball player Leonardo Dionicio competed on Season 5 (2023) finishing second with then-girlfriend Kassy Castillo. Dionicio, from West Hartford, Conn., was a member of the 2021 UD baseball team, according to UD Athletics.

Credit: FACEBOOK Credit: FACEBOOK

As the seventh season continues to take shape, one of the biggest mysteries surrounds the very promising coupling of Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown. Mustafa hasn’t told Brown she’s a single mom. How will he handle the news? Let the drama begin.

“Love Island USA” is streaming on Peacock.