Daylight Saving Time: Do we really need it?

According to Gallup poll data on news.gallup.com, the majority of Americans — 54% — say they’re ready to do away with daylight saving time, while 40% say they’re in favor (6% remain uncertain).

Studies show that shifting the clock twice a year can disrupt sleep cycles and affect physical and mental well-being.

So why do we still do it?

The downlow on daylight saving time

Benjamin Franklin reportedly first floated the idea in 1784 to prolong the life of candles. But it ultimately began in Germany during World War I to conserve coal, with the U.S. following suit in 1918. The practice returned during World War II and eventually became law under the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which standardized the start and end dates nationwide.

The reasoning was simple: save energy by extending daylight into evening hours, meaning people would use less artificial light. But in an age of energy-efficient lighting and flexible work schedules, that argument has lost its power.

The cons, and why people want it gone

The health effects are where daylight saving time loses its glow. According to an article on msn.com, a study by Stanford scientists found that the changing of clocks coincides with an increase in heart attacks, strokes and traffic accidents — attributing the results to the disruption in circadian rhythm.

The research reinforced previous studies with similar findings. It ultimately claimed that eradicating daylight saving time could potentially prevent 300,000 strokes annually and reduce obesity rates by 2.6 million cases nationwide.

Mental health can also take a hit. Research shows depressive symptoms spike after the fall time change, when shorter daylight hours contribute to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) – a type of depression affecting millions of Americans that aligns with a recurrent seasonal pattern.

A history of back-and-forth

This isn’t the first time America has questioned the practice. In 1974, amid an energy crisis, President Richard Nixon signed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. The experiment lasted just eight months before public backlash forced a return to standard time.

In March 2022, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide – but ultimately it stalled in the House of Representatives. In December 2024, President Donald Trump said he planned to eliminate daylight saving time, but nothing has been formally approved at this point.

More than a dozen other state legislatures have voted to keep the clocks untouched year round, pending Congressional approval – including Florida, California, South Carolina, Washington, Colorado, Tennessee and Maine.

What’s next?

Until we see movement in Congress on the issue, Americans continue to change their clocks. But with growing awareness around mental health, work-life balance and the importance of rest, the conversation around daylight saving time is more relevant than ever.

For now — anyway — remember to set your clock back one hour this Sunday, Nov. 2.

