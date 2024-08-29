Corn mazes in Dayton: Where to get lost this fall

Exporting $771 million of corn in 2022, Ohio is the eighth largest state for the crop, according to the U.S. government. In fact, corn is only behind soybeans as Ohio’s largest agricultural export.
So when fall arrives, local farmers find new revenue in their fields by adding twists and turns via corn mazes and invite people to come get lost in them, and make their ways out.
Southwest Ohio is home to many corn mazes; here is a guide to some of those:
🌽Young’s Jersey Dairy
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Nov. 3
Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
Description: The popular corn maze at Young’s Dairy is now open. This 3.5 acre maze rewards families with a children’s playground at the finish line.
🌽Lucas Brother’s Farm Fall Festival
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 27 through Oct. 27
Location: 3229 Ferry Road, Bellbrook
Description: In addition to a 6-acre corn maze, this festival features a sunflower patch, a grass tunnel, farm animals and more.
🌽Tom’s Corn Maze
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 6 through Nov. 3
Location: 4881 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown
Description: 2024 marks the 27th anniversary of the popular corn maze. With more than 8 acres of corn, this maze is one of the largest in the region. Admission into the attraction ends an hour before close.
🌽Pumpkin Valley Farm
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 28 through Oct. 27
Location: 100 Union Falls Road, Dayton
Description: This year, the Pumpkin Valley Farm entitled the maze the “Bee Kind” corn maze. Admission to the farm also include duck races, animal meet and greets and more.
🌽Today’s Harvest
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 31
Location: 5859 Ohio 320, New Paris
Description: Today’s Harvest has decided to theme its 2024 corn maze around former President Donald Trump. Reservation can be made for this maze online.
🌽Barn-N-Bunk Farm Market
Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 21 through Oct. 27
Location: 3677 Wayne-Madison Road, Trenton
Description: Admission to this corn maze also includes a pillow bounce, batting cages, a climbing wall, hayrides and more.
🌽VanDemark Farm Lost Land Corn Maze
Hours: 6-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 27
Location: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney
Description: This venue is open on weekdays by group reservation. This corn maze is 8.5 acres and has a unique design each year.
🌽Schappacher Farms
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 21 through Oct. 27
Location: 3068 W. Ohio 73, Wilmington
Description: This farm offers a free corn maze and hayrides for guests. For an additional price, guests can also pick their own pumpkins or try a selection of cider drinks.
