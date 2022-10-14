Commentary: I don’t quite understand the qualities of quiet quitting

“People are not going above and beyond anymore,” the owner of a career and life coaching company in Troy told News Center 7. “We would call it boundary putting. People are trying to balance work-life and shifting careers because they are exhausted and burnt out.”

While I’m all in favor of emotional health and not burning out, I do have questions about this trend. Maybe that’s because I never had TikTok to tell me how to run my life and believed slogans that praised the virtues of hard work and stick-to-itiveness. “Quitters never win and winners never quit.” “Genius is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration.”

So what will these quiet quitters do when they discover their fellow employees who still believe in going above and beyond have advanced to satisfying positions, while they’re still stuck in the mailroom? Will they wonder why they’re never considered for promotion or new opportunities?

Will they try to find another job where the employers are more concerned with their employees’ work-life balance and personal relationships than they are with running a successful business? Actually quit their jobs and go live in their parents’ basement? Hang around street corners waving cardboard “please help” signs?

Maybe the quiet quitters are onto something with their approach and future generations will thank them and work happily ever after.

But, to me, it simply sounds like quitting.

