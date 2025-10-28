Column: Snacks don’t have to be unhealthy

Snacks can help children get the nutrients needed to grow. Prepare snacks that include two or more food groups. For younger children, help them get just enough to satisfy their hunger. Let older kids make their own snacks by keeping healthy foods in the kitchen. Visit MyPlate.gov to help you and your children select a satisfying snack.
- Save time by slicing vegetables. Store sliced vegetables in the refrigerator and serve with hummus or low-fat ranch dressing. Top half of a whole-wheat English muffin with spaghetti sauce, chopped vegetables and low-fat shredded mozzarella and melt in the microwave.
- Mix it up. For older school-age kids, mix dried fruit, unsalted nuts and popcorn in a snack-size bag for a quick trail mix. Put fat-free yogurt, 100% fruit juice and frozen peaches in a blender to make a tasty smoothie.
- Grab a glass of milk. A cup of low-fat milk or fortified soy beverage is an effortless way to drink a healthy snack. Kids not used to low-fat milk? Try mixing it in with the milk they prefer and wean them off gradually.
- Go for great whole grains. Offer whole-wheat breads, popcorn and whole-oat cereals that are high in fiber and low in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium. Limit refined-grain products such as snack bars, cakes and sweetened cereals.
- Snack on protein foods. Choose protein foods such as unsalted nuts and seeds, hummus, bean dips and hard-cooked (boiled) eggs for a healthy, easy snack. Store hard-cooked eggs in the refrigerator for up to 1 week for kids to enjoy any time.
- Keep an eye on the size. Snacks should not replace meals, so look for ways to help your kids understand how much is enough. Store snack-size bags in the cupboard and use them to control serving sizes.
- Fruits are quick and easy. Fresh, frozen, dried or canned fruits, such as unsweetened applesauce, frozen grapes or raisins, can be easy “grab-and-go” options that need little preparation. Offer whole fruit and limit the amount of 100% juice served. Choose canned fruits that are lowest in added sugars.
- Consider convenience. A single-serving container of low-fat yogurt or individually wrapped string cheese can be just enough for an after-school snack.
- Swap out the sugar. Keep healthier foods handy so kids avoid cookies, pastries or candies between meals. Add seltzer water to ½ cup of 100% fruit juice instead of offering soda.
- Prepare homemade goodies. For homemade sweets, add dried fruits like apricots or raisins and reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe. Adjust recipes that include fats like butter or shortening by using unsweetened applesauce or prune puree for half the amount of fat.
Easy Sausage Stroganoff
Makes 4 Servings
Ingredients:
8 ounces uncooked wide egg noodles
1 lb. bulk pork sausage
8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms
1 medium onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon paprika
1 ½ cups beef broth
1 cup sour cream
Chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- Cook the noodles according to package directions.
- In a large skillet cook the sausage, mushrooms, onion and garlic over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, 5-7 minutes.
- Stir in flour, salt and paprika until blended; gradually stir in broth. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until thickened.
- Turn off heat. Stir in sour cream. Serve with noodles and sprinkle with fresh parsley.
Black Bean Chicken Burritos
Makes 8 Servings
325 Calories per Serving
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground chicken
1 small green pepper, chopped
1 small sweet red pepper, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 Tbsp. canola oil
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (15 oz.) black beans rinsed and drained.
1 can (10 oz) diced tomatoes and green chilies
1 cup corn (fresh or frozen)
2 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. ground cumin
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. paprika
¼ tsp. pepper
8 flour tortillas (8 inch)
Sour cream, shredded cheddar, shredded lettuce, and fresh cilantro (optional)
Directions:
- In a non-stick skillet, cook chicken over medium high heat until it is no longer pink, drain. Remove from skillet.
- In same skillet, sauté peppers and onion in oil until lightly browned and crisp tender, 2-4 minutes. Add jalapeno and garlic, sauté one minute longer. Stir in beans, tomatoes, corn, seasonings and chicken.
- Simmer, uncovered, until liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes.
- Serve in tortillas with optional toppings, if desired.
Caramel Apple Float
Directions: Top equal parts apple cider and ginger ale with vanilla ice-cream. Drizzle with caramel syrup. Top with chopped apples.
Interested in free nutrition education lessons from OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-206-5250 or lyons.489@osu.edu.
