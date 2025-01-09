Tickets for Kings Island’s Coasterstock go on sale this week: Event exclusively for ride enthusiasts

Breaking: Springfield Haitians have few options after Trump’s nix of temporary protected status

By Alex Cutler
Updated 1 minute ago
After skipping the event in 2024, Kings Island amusement park in Mason recently announced the dates for Coasterstock’s return this spring. Featuring special tours, industry speakers and exclusive ride time on attractions, the popular event will be May 30-31.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, exclusively on Kings Island’s website.

The park’s first Coasterstock was in May 2015 and featured behind-the-scenes looks at Banshee, the Beast and Diamondback. A review written by blog Best Park and Roller Coaster Seeker praised the event, saying “for the first event that Kings Island ever put on they seem like pros.”

In the decade since, the event gained popularity, with hundreds of fans coming from across the country to attend.

Coasterstock at Kings Island hosted hundreds of roller coaster fans. CONTRIBUTED/KI

According to Don Helbig, Kings Island’s former area manager and head of digital marketing, tickets for Coasterstock 2023 sold out in 10 minutes.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale in February. But in order to purchase tickets for Coasterstock, you must be an active member of an eligible roller coaster enthusiast club. This list includes:

-American Coaster Enthusiasts

-Coaster Crew Platinum

-Florida Coaster Club

-Great Ohio Coaster Club

-Melanin Coaster Network

-Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain

-Western New York Coaster Club

HOW TO GO

What: Coasterstock 2025

When: May 30-31; Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 28

Location: Kings Island: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com

