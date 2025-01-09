Tickets for Kings Island’s Coasterstock go on sale this week: Event exclusively for ride enthusiasts

Coasterstock tickets will go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. exclusively online at https://t.co/TyH8BdimOS



🎟️ Learn more: https://t.co/qo5QMl6NJE pic.twitter.com/L5bUKz6lOt — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) February 15, 2025

The park’s first Coasterstock was in May 2015 and featured behind-the-scenes looks at Banshee, the Beast and Diamondback. A review written by blog Best Park and Roller Coaster Seeker praised the event, saying “for the first event that Kings Island ever put on they seem like pros.”

In the decade since, the event gained popularity, with hundreds of fans coming from across the country to attend.

According to Don Helbig, Kings Island’s former area manager and head of digital marketing, tickets for Coasterstock 2023 sold out in 10 minutes.

#OTD in 2023, tickets for Coasterstock at Kings Island sold out in under 10 minutes, drawing thrill-seekers from across the U.S. and Canada. Originating in 2015, Coasterstock transformed into a cherished annual “family reunion." The event takes a hiatus in 2024. pic.twitter.com/zmWgKTgf32 — Don Helbig (@DonHelbig) February 24, 2024

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale in February. But in order to purchase tickets for Coasterstock, you must be an active member of an eligible roller coaster enthusiast club. This list includes:

-American Coaster Enthusiasts

-Coaster Crew Platinum

-Florida Coaster Club

-Great Ohio Coaster Club

-Melanin Coaster Network

-Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain

-Western New York Coaster Club

HOW TO GO

What: Coasterstock 2025

When: May 30-31; Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 28

Location: Kings Island: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com