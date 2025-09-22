Cincinnati Reds offer $8 tickets to #PackGABP this week

The Cincinnati Reds are offering ticket deals to spur fans to Great American Ball Park as the baseball team aims to clinch a playoffs spot.
Tickets for $8 are available for the final three home games this week against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In an email, the Reds promoted #PackGABP as it seeks to get folks to the stadium to root on the team.
Game times are 6:40 p.m. Tues., Sept. 23, 6:40 p.m. Wed., Sept. 24 and 12:40 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 25.
The Budweiser 3-2-1 concession offer that’s usually only on Tuesdays has been extended for the whole series. That includes $3 12-ounce cans of select beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 ice cream cups.
Thursday’s game is also a “Business Day Game,” which means fans can purchase a View Level ticket and receive $10 in concession credits.
The Cincinnati Reds have scrambled from the depths to the top of the National League’s third wild card standings: The team is alive and kicking like the Wild Horse of the Osage. With another 1-0 win Sunday afternoon in GABP and a loss by the New York Mets, the Reds and Mets are in a dead heat for that third position.
The team recently completed a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs.
The Reds are off Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates lost five in a row before winning their last two over the Athletics, Sunday by 11-0.
Writer Hal McCoy contributed to this report.
About the Author