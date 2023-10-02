Celebrate fall with the grandkids at these festivals

Here are 10 festivals to help you enjoy the cool, comfortable temperatures of fall.

Ohio Renaissance Festival

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29

WHERE: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

DETAILS: Step back in time by heading to the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s re-created 16th-century English village from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Live entertainment, including full-armored jousting tournaments, will be offered including arts and craft vendors and a variety of food and beverages.

Tickets are $80-$85 for a season pass; $30-$32 for adults 13 and older ($32-$34 from Oct. 2-29), $10-$12 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free. Also, tickets are $27 for seniors and for military, police, firefighter and emergency responder personnel.

For more information, visit www.renfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook Page (@OhioRenFest).

Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 29

WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Guests can pick their own pumpkins, visit a corn maze, enjoy a wagon ride and more.

For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com/fall-farm-festival or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).

Spring Valley Potato Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8

WHERE: 2 W. Main Street, Spring Valley

DETAILS: The 46th Spring Valley Potato Festival will feature potato putt-putt, a mashed potato eating contest, mashed potato tug-o-war and much more. There will be a variety of food vendors featuring all things potato and arts and craft vendors. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The 5K Tater-Trot in conjunction with the festival will be Saturday at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit www.springvalleyoh.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

MetroParks’ Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8

WHERE: 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

DETAILS: The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is returning to Eastwood MetroPark 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities including climbing, mountain biking, disc golf, fishing, paddling and more. There will also be live entertainment and competitions. Free admission.

For more information, visit www.outdoorx.metroparks.org or the event’s Facebook page.

Annual Chocolate Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7

WHERE: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

DETAILS: The 20th Annual Chocolate Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center. Visit professional chocolatiers and enjoy food from area food trucks. There will also be a variety of entertainment and craft vendors.

For more information, visit www.montcofair.com or the event’s Facebook page.

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7

WHERE: 1400 E. Fifth Street, Dayton

DETAILS: The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest takes place from 5-11 p.m. Guests can expect a variety of German beer, food and music. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.

For more information, visit www.daytongermanclub.org.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville

DETAILS: Sauerkraut is king at this festival featuring approximately 460 craft vendors and 60 food items. Festivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sauerkraut-inspired food includes sauerkraut pizza, sauerkraut balls and sauerkraut doughnuts.

For more information, visit www.sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

Yellow Springs Street Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14

WHERE: Downtown Yellow Springs

DETAILS: The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can expect around 250 vendors including food trucks, hand-crafted artisan vendors, music and beer.

For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair/.

Enon Apple Butter Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: South Xenia Street in Enon and at Enon Elementary School

DETAILS: The Enon Apple Butter Festival is returning downtown 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with food and craft vendors, demonstrations and entertainment.

The Enon Historical Society will make apple butter on-site the old-fashioned way in six, 50-gallon copper kettles, cooked over open wood-burning fires. Canning and selling of the apple butter is done at the festival as it becomes ready.

For more information, visit www.enonhistoricalsociety.com.

Fall Farm Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

DETAILS: Fall Farm Fest is returning to Lost Creek Reserve noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival will feature pumpkins, pony rides, a corn maze, a corn shooter and more. Admission is free, but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides and the corn maze/shooter.

For more information, visit www.miamicountyparks.com/fall-farm-fest or the park’s Facebook page.