Car review: Refined Genesis GV80 stands out

My tester had a matte green exterior that really popped. I love matte finish on almost every vehicle, but on this GV80 it really made it look elegant yet distinctive. The mesh-like grille dominates the front end, but not garishly, while the headlights are perfectly balanced with two long slashes flanking each side of the grille. This is another design element that makes the GV80 stand out and will also help it age well.

The taillights mirror the front with a similar slash-like appearance. That, plus a subtle rear spoiler, complete the looks of one of the best-looking SUVs of this model year.

There are two powertrains for the GV80. One is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine while there’s an optional twin turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine. Thankfully, my tester was the bigger dual turbo and as such has a lot of power to the tune of 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque.

All-wheel drive (AWD) is standard as is an eight-speed automatic transmission. With the dual turbo I expected some lag in the shifting but didn’t notice any. Additionally, while the engine was quick the road noise was quiet. If you want a little exhaust throat out of this SUV, you will be disappointed as the GV80 errs on the side of refinement over exhilaration, despite the performance numbers.

That quiet performance is appreciated inside the GV80. The interior is nothing short of swanky. In the luxury SUV market, the GV80 can compete with every brand. The touch points are supple and the back seat is surprisingly spacious. Continuing the larger-than-expected cabin, there’s 34.9 cubic feet of space behind the second-row seats. The total cargo area is 84 cubic feet with the seats folded down.

Additionally, the infotainment system is intuitive. The organization of the center stack, anchored by a 14.5-inch touchscreen, doesn’t overwhelm but actually flows with the rest of the refined interior. It’s worth noting too that the wireless phone charger is so well-planned. This is an area in which other auto manufacturers have struggled, and the one in the Genesis enables more convenient charging and provides improved visibility of the phone as it’s charging. This is a small thing but shows the attention to detail that really sets this SUV apart from the competition.

The AWD 3.5T GV80 has an EPA rating of 18 mpg/city and 23 mpg/highway. I averaged around 21 mpg in a mix between city and highway.

MSRP for this top-of-the-line trim of the GV80 is $81,750.

I actually drove the all-electric GV70 and the gas-powered GV80 in back-to-back weeks. They look similarly and are equally elegant, but the GV80 just showed that gas-powered vehicles are not quite ready to be put out to pasture. More luxury brands should follow the suit of Genesis and what the automaker has accomplished with the GV80.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige Signature

Price/As tested price................................................ $81,750/$81,750

Mileage.......................................... 18 mpg/city; 23 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.5-liter twin turbocharged V6

Horsepower................................. 375 hp/391 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Ulsan, South Korea