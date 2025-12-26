Buckeye Trail could become a National Scenic Trail: Park service launches study

Emma Gatewood was the first woman to solo hike the entire 2,050 miles of the Appalachian Trail. The year was 1955 and Gatewood was 67 at the time, earning her the “Grandma Gatewood moniker.” A few year later, Gatewood became a driving force in establishing the first 20-mile section of the Buckeye Trail.

Fast forward more than six decades and the Buckeye Trail is now the longest loop hiking trail in the United States at 1,440-plus miles. With 26 trail sections and 22 trail towns, the Buckeye Trail winds through 47 Ohio counties. And the National Park Service recently launched a feasibility study to determine whether the Buckeye Trail could be designated as a National Scenic Trail.

“I believe we are so close to becoming a National Scenic Trail,” Maureen Gatewood said. “It’s so exciting and I know that my great-grandmother would be very touched.”

The great outdoors were an integral part of Maureen Gatewood’s upbringing from an early age.

“We didn’t call it hiking, we all just really appreciated nature,” she said. “My family found nature to be very healing, especially my great-grandmother. She felt that Ohio had a lot to offer and wanted to make sure it was preserved so people could enjoy it.”

The Dayton Hikers will do their part to enjoy the trail as they kick off the New Year with their annual Buckeye Trail Winter Hike & Potluck Feast at Caesar Creek State Park on Jan. 3.

“We love having the Buckeye Trail in our park because it’s so significant,” said Tiffany DeChant-Hunt, Caesar Creek park manager. “It lets people experience that legacy in a manageable setting,”

Caesar Creek State Park includes 10 miles of the Buckeye Trail – natural surface trails with moderate grades and multiple trailheads.

“It makes it really accessible,” DeChant-Hunt said. “It’s a great place to start the Buckeye Trail or to start training. You get the benefit of that big trail experience right here in our park.”

Gatewood hopes to log a few miles herself at the winter hike as she is currently section hiking the trail.

“One thing I’ve noticed on the Buckeye Trail is that everyone is willing to help each other out, it’s like a family,” she said. “We’re there for one purpose – to enjoy the outdoors.”

Grandma Gatewood would definitely approve.

UPCOMING EVENT

What: Join the Dayton Hikers for the “Buckeye Trail Winter Hike & Potluck Feast” at Caesar Creek State Park with hikes ranging from 4-13 miles, followed by a hearty potluck dinner.

When: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Caesar Creek State Park Visitor Center, 4020 N. Clarksville Road, Waynesville

More: Maureen Gatewood, president of the Buckeye Trail Association, and Tiffany DeChant-Hunt, park manager of Caesar Creek State Park, will give short presentations.

Info and registration: daytonhikers.com