Buck Creek Boom highlights today’s Fourth of July holiday events

Other holiday week events will follow on Thursday.

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District, which runs the Buck Creek Boom, has scheduled its fireworks show on July 3 for years.

Officials say this year’s show, which will cost about $35,000 to produce, will be visible from multiple downtown locations along the Buck Creek corridor. The fireworks are launched from the Ferncliff Cemetery area.

The Buck Creek Boom show will start at dark, around 10 p.m. today.

People are asked not to park in the Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center parking lot.

If the show cannot occur today, then July 8 is the backup date. More information is available at https://ntprd.org/buck-creek-boom/

🦅Enon

Enon’s Independence Day fireworks show takes place tonight at Enon VFW Post 8437, 5075 Enon Xenia Road. The fireworks are set to take place when it is dark. Festivities begin late afternoon with the arrival of the food trucks. Inside, the raffles of baskets will be held as usual. Donations to help with the cost of fireworks are always appreciated.

Following that will be Enon’s Fourth of July Parade set to start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Sponsored by the Enon - Mad River Township Fire Department, it starts at Greenon Schools, progresses through the construction area on Xenia Road, and ends at the Firehouse on Main Street. Following the parade will be a community picnic at the local firehouse.

🦅Urbana

Urbana’s fireworks are set to take place on Saturday, July 6, at dusk on Grimes Field 1636 N Main St, Urbana. Fireworks will provided by the Rotary Club of Urbana, Ohio, and its Community Members.

Earlier in the day, the Rotary will kick off its first Fireworks Festival at 11 a.m., and this will go on until the fireworks light up the sky. There will be planes, food and craft vendors, activities for the kids, and live music through the day.

Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. More: https://www.facebook.com/I74Grimes/posts/pfbid02zVg3B8SiHaCZRHWBh8a8eWcFxzmB2UZB9vuhwcTVPdKEV8hHLmLSQAR4c93DqGQTl

Around the region:

🦅Fairborn’s Block Party and Fourth of July Parade

Slated for July 3-4 at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. This multi-day event begins at 4 p.m. July 3 with crafts, food, vendors and more. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4, running from Central Avenue to Main Street. The festivities will resume at 4 p.m. July 4, with fireworks later that night. Get more information online at fairbornoh.gov/government/parks___recreation/festivals___parades.php.

🦅Yellow Springs Fourth of July

Happening at Gaunt Park, 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs. A parade starts at 2 p.m. July 4. Fireworks planned for 9:07 p.m. That afternoon, guests are welcome to come set up chairs for the event, as well as listen to local music and purchase food from trucks. The parade starts at the Yellow Springs firehouse at 225 Corry St. More: members.yellowspringsohio.org/events/details/yellow-springs-4th-of-july-2024-1142202

🦅July 4 PiquaFest

Happening from 3-10 p.m. July 4 at Piqua Center, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be activities such as axe throwing, bike decorating, kid games, and a dunk tank. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. More: business.troyohiochamber.com/calendar/Details/piquafest-kids-event-1144257

🦅Beavercreek Fourth of July Celebration

Set for 6-10:30 p.m. July 4 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Parade begins at the intersection of Meadow Bridge Drive and Dayton-Xenia Road. The event will continue at 7 p.m. with food trucks, children’s activities and live music. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. More online: beavercreekohio.gov/605/4th-of-July.

🦅Kings Island Fourth of July Celebration

Taking place July 4 at 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. Special Independence Day fireworks show with lasers, fountain effects and drones for the performance. Kings Island’s firework shows are at 10 p.m. More: visitkingsisland.com/events/4th-of-july-spectacular

